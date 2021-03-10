Bills Release WR John Brown & DL Quinton Jefferson

The Buffalo Bills are releasing veteran WR John Brown on Wednesday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

The Bills have already announced the move along with the release of DL Quinton Jefferson.

Brown said goodbye to Buffalo on his Instagram account earlier in the day, implying that his release was coming.

Brown, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Brown will free up $7,931,250 of available cap space while creating $1.6 million in dead money.

In 2020, Brown appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 33 passes for 457 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Jefferson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jefferson will free up $6.5 million of available cap space while creating no dead money.

In 2020, Jefferson appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and a pass defense.