Bills Request HC Interview With Rams PGC Nate Scheelhaase

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bills are requesting an interview with Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for their HC opening.

Scheelhaase is currently in the middle of his second HC interview with the Browns, but Buffalo will now look to speak with him as well.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Bills’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers OC Mike McDaniel (Chargers)

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers (Withdrawn)

Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.