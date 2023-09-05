Bills Restructure Contracts For CB Taron Johnson & OL Ryan Bates

According to Field Yates, the Bills have restructured the contracts for CB Taron Johnson and OL Ryan Bates.

In total, the moves create an additional $4.5 million in 2023 cap space for Buffalo.

Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Bills and in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $5.5 million and $6.5 million over the final two seasons of the deal.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 90 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and nine pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 40 cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.

Bates, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Eagles soon after.

The Bills traded DE Eli Harold to the Eagles in exchange for Bates back in 2019. He was tendered as a restricted free agent in 2022, after which the Bears gave him a four-year offer sheet that Buffalo elected to match.

He’s due base salaries of $3.9 million and $3.4 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Bates appeared in 15 games for the Bills and made 15 starts between guard and center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 41 guard out of 77 qualifying players.