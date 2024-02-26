Bills Restructure OL Connor McGovern’s Contract, Save $3.47M

The Buffalo Bills have restructured OL Connor McGovern’s contract, fully guaranteeing his deal in 2024 and saving $3.47 million in cap space, according to Tom Pelissero.

McGovern, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2019. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,402,116 rookie contract including an $882,116 signing bonus with the Cowboys. 

From there, the Bills signed McGovern to a three-year contract last offseason.

In 2023, McGovern appeared in and started seven games for the Bills.

