Bills Restructured WR D.J. Moore For $17.7M In Cap Space

The Buffalo Bills restructured the contract of WR D.J. Moore, per Over The Cap, adding $17.75 million in additional cap space.

This was expected following Buffalo’s trade for the veteran wideout, as the team is tight to the cap and Moore had a base salary well over $20 million.

Moore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina when they picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

From there, Moore agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension with $41.61 million fully guaranteed. He was later traded to the Bears as part of the draft trade for Carolina to move up to No. 1 overall.

Chicago gave Moore a new four-year, $110 million deal in July 2024 that locked him in through 2029. He was scheduled to carry a $28.5 million cap number in 2026 when he was traded to the Bills along with a mid-rounder for a second-round draft pick.

In 2025, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught 50 passes for 682 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.