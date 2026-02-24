Bills Restructuring OT Spencer Brown

Per Sal Capaccio, Bills GM Brandon Beane said they have restructured OT Spencer Brown‘s contract.

According to Over the Cap, the Bills can save up to $10.6 million by restructuring Brown’s contract.

Brown, 27, was a former third-round pick by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. He was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and was second-team All-MVFC as a redshirt junior.

Brown was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,834,695 when he signed a four-year, $72 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for the Bills at right tackle.