Bills Reworking Contract Of S Jordan Poyer

According to Field Yates, Bills S Jordan Poyer has agreed to a reworked contract with the team to increase his earnings via incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.

“Jordan appreciates this goodwill gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension.” Poyer’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said of the deal.

Poyer, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Browns, eventually playing out his four-year, $2.222 million rookie contract in Cleveland.

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $2.45 million in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $20.5 million.

Poyer is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023

In 2021, Poyer appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 93 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions, and nine pass deflections. He was an All-Pro selection last year.