Bills RFA OL Ryan Bates Visiting Bears Tuesday

Bills RFA OL Ryan Bates is visiting the Bears on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

It’s worth noting that the Vikings and Patriots recently met with Bates.

Bates was tendered with the original round tender by Buffalo last week, which means the Bills can match any offer sheet any team gives Bates.

However, if they decline they won’t receive any draft pick compensation as Bates is a former undrafted free agent.

The original round tender for Bates is $2.433 million.

Bates, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Eagles soon after.

The Bills traded DE Eli Harold to the Eagles in exchange for Bates back in 2019.

In 2021, Bates played in all 17 games for the Bills, making four starts for them at different positions.