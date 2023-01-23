Bills Sign 13 Players To Futures Contracts Including QB Matt Barkley

The Buffalo Bills officially signed 13 players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season.
The full list includes:
- OT Alec Anderson
- DT Eli Ankou
- QB Matt Barkley
- DT Cortez Broughton
- DT Brandin Bryant
- TE Zach Davidson
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DE Kingsley Jonathan
- C Greg Mancz
- DB Kyler McMichael
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- OT Ryan Van Demark
Barkley, 32, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of the 2015 season.
Barkley had brief stints with the Bears and 40ers before signing a two-year, $3.35 million contract with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Cincinnati placed him on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and later waived him with an injury settlement.
The Bills signed Barkley to a contract a few weeks after Derek Anderson got hurt. He signed a two-year extension with the team in 2018. The Titans signed him to their preseason roster and he had a brief stint with the Panthers before finishing out the year with the Falcons.
From there, Barkley returned to the Bills last March.
