Bills Sign C Greg Mancz To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed C Greg Mancz to the practice squad.
– Signed OL Greg Mancz to the practice squad
– Placed OL Alec Anderson on practice squad injured reserve
To make room, they placed OL Alec Anderson on the practice squad injured list.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Alec Anderson (Injured)
- RB Duke Johnson
- DE Mike Love
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- TE Zach Davidson
- CB Kyler McMichael
- DT Eli Ankou
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- DE Kingsley Jonathan
- WR John Brown
- DT Brandin Bryant
- OT Justin Murray
- DT Cortez Broughton
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- C Greg Mancz
Mancz, 30, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2015. He finished out his three-year, $1,519,059 rookie contract and was tendered with the original round designation as a restricted free agent.
Mancz signed a two-year extension that ran through the 2020 season going into 2018. However, the Texans released him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was on and off their practice squad before joining the Ravens’ taxi squad during the playoffs.
Baltimore brought Mancz back on a futures contract last January, then traded him to the Dolphins in late August. He played out his deal and signed with the Bills for the 2022 season but was cut in August and re-signed to the practice squad. He was cut and had a stint with the Vikings on the active roster before being waived.
In 2021, Mancz appeared in five games for the Dolphins and made four starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 20 center out of 40 qualifying players.
