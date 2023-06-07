Bills Sign CB Cameron Dantzler, Waive CB Kyler McMichael

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB Cameron Dantzler to the roster and waive CB Kyler McMichael in a corresponding move.

Dantzler was a surprise cut earlier this offseason from the Vikings and once again recently by the Commanders.

He’ll compete for a spot on the roster during camp.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

The Vikings opted to waive Dantzler in March and he was claimed by the Commanders.

In 2022, Dantzler appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.