Bills Sign CB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad. 

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Tanner Gentry
  2. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  3. DB Olaijah Griffin
  4. WR Isaiah Hodgins
  5. DE Mike Love
  6. TE Quintin Morris
  7. DB Josh Thomas
  8. QB Davis Webb
  9. RB Antonio Williams
  10. TE Kahale Warring
  11. G Jacob Capra
  12. DB Nick McCloud
  13. DT Eli Ankou
  14. DT Brandon Bryant
  15. DB Tim Harris
  16. CB Greg Stroman

Stroman, 25, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp this year. 

In 2018 as a rookie, Stroman appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception and four pass defenses. 

