Bills Sign CB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad.

Roster move: Signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 2, 2021

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

WR Tanner Gentry LB Joe Giles-Harris DB Olaijah Griffin WR Isaiah Hodgins DE Mike Love TE Quintin Morris DB Josh Thomas QB Davis Webb RB Antonio Williams TE Kahale Warring G Jacob Capra DB Nick McCloud DT Eli Ankou DT Brandon Bryant DB Tim Harris CB Greg Stroman

Stroman, 25, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp this year.

In 2018 as a rookie, Stroman appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception and four pass defenses.