Bills Sign CB Greg Stroman To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad.
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 2, 2021
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Tanner Gentry
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DE Mike Love
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Antonio Williams
- TE Kahale Warring
- G Jacob Capra
- DB Nick McCloud
- DT Eli Ankou
- DT Brandon Bryant
- DB Tim Harris
- CB Greg Stroman
Stroman, 25, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp this year.
In 2018 as a rookie, Stroman appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception and four pass defenses.
