Bills Sign CB MJ Devonshire

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB MJ Devonshire to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Bills have released OL Nick Broeker from the practice squad.

Devonshire, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. He was among their final roster cuts in his rookie season and spent the year on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal after the season.

Las Vegas waived Devonshire in April 2025 and he was claimed by the Panthers. Carolina waived him in July with an injury designation, and he spent camp with the Ravens before being let go before the season started.

Devonshire is yet to appear in an NFL game.