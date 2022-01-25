Bills Sign CB Olaijah Griffin To Futures Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB Olaijah Griffin to a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Signed CB Olaijah Griffin to a Reserve/Future contract. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 25, 2022

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Bills:

Griffin, 22, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bills re-signed Griffin to their practice squad soon after.

During his three-year college career at USC, Griffin appeared in 22 games and recorded 67 tackles, one interception and 13 pass deflections.