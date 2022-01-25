Bills Sign CB Olaijah Griffin To Futures Deal

Nate Bouda
The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB Olaijah Griffin to a futures contract for the 2022 season. 

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Bills:

  1. DT Brandin Bryant
  2. OL Jacob Capra
  3. WR Tanner Gentry
  4. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  5. CB Tim Harris
  6. WR Isaiah Hodgins
  7. DE Mike Love
  8. CB Nick McCloud
  9. TE Quintin Morris
  10. S Josh Thomas
  11. CB Olaijah Griffin

Griffin, 22, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bills re-signed Griffin to their practice squad soon after.

During his three-year college career at USC, Griffin appeared in 22 games and recorded 67 tackles, one interception and 13 pass deflections.

