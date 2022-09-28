Bills Sign CB Xavier Rhodes & OT Prince Emili To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed CB Xavier Rhodes and OT Prince Emili to the practice squad.

We've signed CB Xavier Rhodes and DT Prince Emili to the practice squad.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xc67PpGw1a — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 28, 2022

Rhodes was just in Buffalo for a visit on Tuesday and will provide some additional depth for a banged-up secondary.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Matt Barkley OL Greg Mancz OL Alec Anderson RB Duke Johnson WR Tavon Austin WR Isaiah Hodgins DE Mike Love DT C.J. Brewer LB Joe Giles-Harris DB Ja’Marcus Ingram OT Ryan Van Demark TE Zach Davidson CB Kyler McMichael WR Tanner Gentry CB Xavier Rhodes OT Prince Emili

Rhodes, 31, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.402 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, he agreed to a six-year, $78.126 million extension with $41 million guaranteed back in 2017. However, the Vikings released Rhodes last year and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Colts. He signed another one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with Indianapolis for 2021.

In 2021, Rhodes appeared in and started 13 games for the Colts and recorded 39 tackles, one interception, and seven passes defended.