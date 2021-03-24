Bills Sign DE Efe Obada To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year deal.

Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with DE Efe Obada (pronounced EF-ay OH-bah-dah). pic.twitter.com/iEFc8D9Un0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 24, 2021

Obada, 28, signed on with the Cowboys back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but was later added to the Cowboys’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

After brief stints with the Chiefs and Falcons, Obada signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad in 2017. He returned to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018 and was placed on the exempt/international player list before being activated in time for the start of the 2018 season.

Obada has signed one-year deals each of the past two seasons. However, Carolina declined to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Efe Obada appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 18 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries.