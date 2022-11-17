Bills Sign DE Kingsley Jonathan To PS, Release OL Greg Mancz

The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday they have signed DE Kingsley Jonathan to the practice squad and released OL Greg Mancz.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Matt Barkley OL Alec Anderson RB Duke Johnson DE Mike Love LB Joe Giles-Harris OT Ryan Van Demark TE Zach Davidson CB Kyler McMichael WR Tanner Gentry DB Xavier Rhodes DT Eli Ankou DT Justin Zimmer WR KeeSean Johnson DB Ja’Marcus Ingram WR Isaiah Coulter DE Kingsley Jonathan

Mancz, 30, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2015. He finished out his three-year, $1,519,059 rookie contract and was tendered with the original round designation as a restricted free agent.

Mancz signed a two-year extension that ran through the 2020 season going into 2018. However, the Texans released him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was on and off their practice squad before joining the Ravens’ taxi squad during the playoffs.

Baltimore brought Mancz back on a futures contract last January, then traded him to the Dolphins in late August. He played out his deal and signed with the Bills for the 2022 season but was cut in August and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Mancz appeared in five games for the Dolphins and made four starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 20 center out of 40 qualifying players.