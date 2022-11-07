Texans Sign DL Brandin Bryant To PS, Cut DL Derick Roberson

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve signed DL Brandin Bryant to their practice squad and released DL Derick Roberson from the unit.

Here’s the Texans’ updated practice squad:

Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.

Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later.

In 2021, Bryant appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded two tackles.