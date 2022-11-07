Texans Sign DL Brandin Bryant To PS, Cut DL Derick Roberson

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Houston Texans announced Monday that they’ve signed DL Brandin Bryant to their practice squad and released DL Derick Roberson from the unit. 

Here’s the Texans’ updated practice squad:

  1. QB Jeff Driskel
  2. DB Jacobi Francis
  3. WR Johnny Johnson III 
  4. WR Jalen Camp
  5. OL Jordan Steckler
  6. S Tristin McCollum 
  7. TE Mason Schreck
  8. WR Drew Estrada (Injured)
  9. RB Gerrid Doaks
  10. RB Royce Freeman
  11. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  12. WR Davion Davis
  13. T KC McDermott
  14. WR Michael Young
  15. LB Buddy Johnson
  16. DE Demone Harris
  17. DL Brandin Bryant 

Bryant, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2016. However, he was later among Seattle’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bryant had a brief stint with the Jets before eventually signing on to the Browns’ practice squad. Cleveland re-signed him to a futures contract but ultimately waived him a short time later.

Bryant later caught on with the Dolphins and was brought in by the Bills a short time later.

In 2021, Bryant appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded two tackles.

