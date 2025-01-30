Bills Sign DT Branson Deen To Futures Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Branson Deen to a reserve/futures contract.
The following is a complete list of players Buffalo has signed to reserve/futures deals:
- CB Te’Cory Couch
- OL Mike Edwards
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- OT Richard Gouraige
- WR KJ Hamler
- CB Daequan Hardy
- DT Zion Logue
- WR Tyrell Shavers
- WR Jalen Virgil
- TE Zach Davidson
- DT Branson Deen
Deen, 24, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go at the end of camp but re-signed to the practice squad where he remained until December.
In 2024, Deen appeared in one game for the Bills.
