Bills Sign DT Branson Deen To Futures Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DT Branson Deen to a reserve/futures contract.

The following is a complete list of players Buffalo has signed to reserve/futures deals:

Deen, 24, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Miami following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go at the end of camp but re-signed to the practice squad where he remained until December.

In 2024, Deen appeared in one game for the Bills.