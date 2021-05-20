Bills Sign DT Treyvon Hester

The Bills announced on Thursday they have signed DT Treyvon Hester to a one-year deal.

Signed DT Treyvon Hester to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/gAX9IGcGlZ — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 20, 2021

Hester will compete in camp for a spot on a deep Bills defensive line.

Hester, 28, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders out of Toledo in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract and was entering the second year of the agreement when the Raiders waived him coming out of the 2018 preseason.

The Eagles signed Hester to their practice squad but he was waived coming out of the 2019 preseason and eventually signed with Washington for the 2019 season.

The Washington Football Team declined to tender him a qualifying offer and Hester signed on with the Packers last May. He was waived with an injury settlement coming out of training camp and caught on with the Eagles again toward the end of the season. Philadelphia signed him to a futures deal for 2021 only to cut him in March.

In 2019, Hester appeared in 15 games for Washington and recorded eight tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery.