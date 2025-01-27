Bills Sign Eight For 2025

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed eight players for the 2025 season, including seven futures contracts and an exclusive rights deal for OT Ryan Van Demark.

Bills roster moves ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EVNDWbO2iT — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 27, 2025

The full list of futures signings includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Logue, 23, was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in the 2024 draft out of Georiga. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie contract through 2027.

Logue was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before re-signing to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Buffalo signed Logue off the Falcons’ practice squad to their active roster in October. He was later cut and added back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Logue appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded two total tackles.