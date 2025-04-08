Texas WR Isaiah Bond Completes ’30’ Visit With Browns, Has Four More Scheduled

According to Aaron Wilson, Texas WR Isaiah Bond completed his top-30 visit with the Browns on Tuesday.

Wilson notes Bond will also visit the Packers on Wednesday, the Chiefs on April 14, the Bills on April 15, and the Titans on April 16.

Bond will also attend the Falcons’ local prospect day on Friday, April 11.

Bond had 13 formal meetings at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, including the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Jaguars, Packers, Saints, and Titans. So there’s a solid amount of demand for him as a prospect.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Bond as the No. 94 player on his big board for the upcoming draft and the No. 12 receiver.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Bond, 21, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal.

Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal this past offseason before committing to Texas in January 2023.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.