Bills Sign Entire 2022 Draft Class, Nine Undrafted Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve signed all eight of their 2022 draft picks to go along with nine undrafted free agents.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kaiir Elam CB Signed 2 James Cook RB Signed 3 Terrel Bernard LB Signed 5 Khalil Shakir WR Signed 6 Matt Araiza P Signed 6 Christian Benford CB Signed 6 Luke Tenuta OT Signed 7 Baylon Spector LB Signed

Here’s the full list of undrafted free agent signings for Buffalo:

UCLA OL Alec Anderson Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear Tulsa CB Travon Fuller Syracuse DE Kingsley Jonathan Texas OL Derek Kerstetter Northwest Missouri State OL Tanner Owen BYU WR Neil Pau’u Appalachian State WR Malik Williams Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Elam, 20, was a four-star recruit who played for three years at the University of Florida. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2019 and was first-team All-SEC in 2020. The Bills traded up and used the No. 23 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Bears CB Jaylon Johnson.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,690,802 contract that includes a $7,136,947. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In three years at Florida, Elam played in 35 games with 27 starts and recorded 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended and six interceptions.

Cook, 22, was a part-time player during his four-year career at Georgia but did lead the team in scrimmage yards in 2021. The Bills used the No. 63 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is the younger brother of Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

Lance Zierlein compares him to RB Darrynton Evans.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,832,058 contract that includes a $1,421,497 signing bonus.

For his career, Cook appeared in 50 games with six starts and recorded 1,503 rushing yards on 230 attempts (6.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. He added 67 receptions for 730 yards and six more touchdowns.