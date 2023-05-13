Bills Sign First-Round TE Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills announced that they have officially signed No. 25 overall pick TE Dalton Kincaid to a rookie contract, wrapping up the signings of their 2023 draft class.

Signed TE Dalton Kincaid (Round 1, 25th overall) to a four-year contract. pic.twitter.com/07nL9wG0N8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 13, 2023

Kincaid, 23, spent two years at San Diego before transferring to Utah. He was twice named third-team All-American, once at San Diego and once at Utah, and was honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2021.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Cardinals TE Zach Ertz.

The No. 25 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,490,995 contract that includes a $7,538,906 signing bonus and will carry a $2,634,726 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his five-year college career, Kincaid appeared in 55 games and made 35 starts. He recorded 175 receptions for 2,623 yards and 35 touchdowns.