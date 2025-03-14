Bills Sign G Kendrick Green

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed former Texans G Kendrick Green to a one-year deal.

Green, 26, was a three-year starter at Illinois, a second-team All-American, and a first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The Steelers drafted Green with pick No. 87 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Green signed a four-year, $4,875,766 rookie contract that included a $906,011 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when Pittsburgh traded him to the Texans for a late-round pick.

In 2024 Green appeared in all 17 games and made one start for the Texans at guard.