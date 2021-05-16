Bills Sign LB Joe Giles-Harris

The Bills announced Sunday they have signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year deal.

Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/brmn5lPhg2 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 16, 2021

Giles-Harris, 24, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris coming out of the preseason, later re-signing him to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster the past couple of years before the Jaguars released him earlier this month.

In 2020, Giles-Harris appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.