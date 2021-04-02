Bills Sign OL Jamil Douglas To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced that they have signed OL Jamil Douglas to a one-year deal on Friday.

Signed OL Jamil Douglas to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/54o1FJaTTo — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 2, 2021

Douglas, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He lasted just over a year in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad.

Douglas had a brief stint with the Falcons, but was cut loose coming out of the 2018 preseason and later had a brief stint on the Colts’ practice squad. The Titans signed him to their taxi squad in October of 2018 and eventually re-signed to a future contract the following offseason.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games for the Titans. He’s been active for 29 games and made five starts over the course of two years with Tennessee.