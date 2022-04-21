Bills Sign OT David Quessenberry

The Bills announced on Thursday they have signed OT David Quessenberry to a one-year contract.

Signed OL David Quessenberry (pronounced KWESS-en-berry) to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/eivac28y5X — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 21, 2022

He provides some additional depth for Buffalo at offensive tackle.

Quessenberry, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $2.273 million rookie contract, however, in 2014 he was diagnosed with lymphoma and missed the bulk of the next few years. He spent 2016 on the non-football injury list and after returning in 2017 was waived and signed to the practice squad.

Houston waived Quessenberry again coming out of training camp in 2018 and he caught on with the Titans on their practice squad. He returned on futures deals for 2019 and 2020, bouncing back and forth between their practice squad and active roster.

The Titans declined to tender Quessenberry as a restricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 18 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.