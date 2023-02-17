Bills Sign S Zayne Anderson To Two-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced that they have signed S Zayne Anderson to a two-year deal on Friday.

Anderson, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million with the team but was waived before the season began.

Anderson quickly re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off Kansas City’s active roster ever since.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in three games but did not record any statistics.