Bills Sign S Zayne Anderson To Two-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills announced that they have signed S Zayne Anderson to a two-year deal on Friday.
We’ve signed S @ZayneAnderson23 to a two-year deal.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cOHxnSCspW
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 17, 2023
Anderson, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million with the team but was waived before the season began.
Anderson quickly re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off Kansas City’s active roster ever since.
In 2022, Anderson appeared in three games but did not record any statistics.
