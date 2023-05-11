Bills Sign Second-Round G O’Cyrus Torrence

The Buffalo Bills have officially signed No. 59 overall pick G O’Cyrus Torrence to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Bills now have five picks to officially sign.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 25 Dalton Kincaid TE 2 59 O’Cyrus Torrence OG Signed 3 91 Dorian Williams LB 5 150 Justin Shorter WR 7 230 Nick Broeker G 7 252 Alex Austin CB

Torrence, 23, attended Louisiana University before transferring to Florida and was a Consensus All-American in 2022.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Ravens OL Tyre Phillips.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,220,978 rookie contract that includes a $1,524,348 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,131,087 in 2023.

During his senior season as Florida, Torrence appeared in 11 games for Florida after having made just one appearance previously for Louisiana.