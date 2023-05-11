Bills Sign Second-Round G O’Cyrus Torrence

The Buffalo Bills have officially signed No. 59 overall pick G O’Cyrus Torrence to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.
The Bills now have five picks to officially sign.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|25
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|2
|59
|O’Cyrus Torrence
|OG
|Signed
|3
|91
|Dorian Williams
|LB
|5
|150
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|7
|230
|Nick Broeker
|G
|7
|252
|Alex Austin
|CB
Torrence, 23, attended Louisiana University before transferring to Florida and was a Consensus All-American in 2022.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Ravens OL Tyre Phillips.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,220,978 rookie contract that includes a $1,524,348 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,131,087 in 2023.
During his senior season as Florida, Torrence appeared in 11 games for Florida after having made just one appearance previously for Louisiana.
