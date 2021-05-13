Bills Sign Seventh-Round G Jack Anderson

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Bills have signed seventh-round G Jack Anderson to his rookie contract, Anderson announced on Instagram. 

He becomes the second Bills rookie to ink their deal. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Gregory Rousseau EDGE  
2 Carlos Basham DL Signed
3 Spencer Brown OL  
5 Tommy Doyle OT  
6 Marquez Stevenson WR  
6 Damar Hamlin DB  
6 Rachad Wildgoose CB  
7 Jack Anderson G Signed

 

Anderson, 22, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also includes a $103,742 signing bonus. 

During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played in at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team. 

