Bills Sign Seventh-Round G Jack Anderson

The Bills have signed seventh-round G Jack Anderson to his rookie contract, Anderson announced on Instagram.

He becomes the second Bills rookie to ink their deal.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Gregory Rousseau EDGE 2 Carlos Basham DL Signed 3 Spencer Brown OL 5 Tommy Doyle OT 6 Marquez Stevenson WR 6 Damar Hamlin DB 6 Rachad Wildgoose CB 7 Jack Anderson G Signed

Anderson, 22, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also includes a $103,742 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played in at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team.