Bills Sign Seventh-Round G Jack Anderson

The Bills have signed seventh-round G Jack Anderson to his rookie contract, Anderson announced on Instagram.
He becomes the second Bills rookie to ink their deal.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Gregory Rousseau
|EDGE
|2
|Carlos Basham
|DL
|Signed
|3
|Spencer Brown
|OL
|5
|Tommy Doyle
|OT
|6
|Marquez Stevenson
|WR
|6
|Damar Hamlin
|DB
|6
|Rachad Wildgoose
|CB
|7
|Jack Anderson
|G
|Signed
Anderson, 22, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also includes a $103,742 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Anderson started all 38 games he played in at right guard for Texas Tech. He was a freshman All-American and twice named to the All-Big 12 team.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!