Bills Sign Sixth-Round S Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve signed sixth-round S Damar Hamlin to a rookie contract.

Signed S Damar Hamlin to a four-year contract. pic.twitter.com/xid83hjK7A — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 21, 2021

The Bills have now signed all but two of their 2021 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Gregory Rousseau EDGE 2 Carlos Basham DL Signed 3 Spencer Brown OL 5 Tommy Doyle OT Signed 6 Marquez Stevenson WR Signed 6 Damar Hamlin DB Signed 6 Rachad Wildgoose CB Signed 7 Jack Anderson G Signed

Hamlin, 23, was a three-year starter at Pittsburgh. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Bills used the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round on him.

Halmer is projected to sign a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

During his college career at Pittsburgh, Hamlin recorded 290 tackles, six interceptions and 27 passes defended over the course of five seasons and 48 games.