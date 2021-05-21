Bills Sign Sixth-Round S Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve signed sixth-round S Damar Hamlin to a rookie contract.
The Bills have now signed all but two of their 2021 draft picks:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Gregory Rousseau
|EDGE
|2
|Carlos Basham
|DL
|Signed
|3
|Spencer Brown
|OL
|5
|Tommy Doyle
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Marquez Stevenson
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Damar Hamlin
|DB
|Signed
|6
|Rachad Wildgoose
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jack Anderson
|G
|Signed
Hamlin, 23, was a three-year starter at Pittsburgh. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Bills used the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round on him.
Halmer is projected to sign a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.
During his college career at Pittsburgh, Hamlin recorded 290 tackles, six interceptions and 27 passes defended over the course of five seasons and 48 games.
