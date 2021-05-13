Bills Sign Sixth-Round DB Rachad Wildgoose

The Buffalo Bills announced that they officially signed sixth-round DB Rachad Wildgoose to a four-year rookie contract.
Wildgoose is now the third player to sign his rookie deal with the Bills:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Gregory Rousseau
|EDGE
|2
|Carlos Basham
|DL
|Signed
|3
|Spencer Brown
|OL
|5
|Tommy Doyle
|OT
|6
|Marquez Stevenson
|WR
|6
|Damar Hamlin
|DB
|6
|Rachad Wildgoose
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Jack Anderson
|G
|Signed
Wildgoose, 20, is a three-year starter at Wisconsin but suffered a shoulder injury two games into his final season and opted out of the last four games of 2020.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,636,244 rookie contract including a $156,244 signing bonus.
During his college career, Wildgoose appeared in 25 games and started 17 times, recording 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, and 15 pass defenses.
