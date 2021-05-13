Bills Sign Sixth-Round DB Rachad Wildgoose

The Buffalo Bills announced that they officially signed sixth-round DB Rachad Wildgoose to a four-year rookie contract.

Wildgoose is now the third player to sign his rookie deal with the Bills:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Gregory Rousseau EDGE 2 Carlos Basham DL Signed 3 Spencer Brown OL 5 Tommy Doyle OT 6 Marquez Stevenson WR 6 Damar Hamlin DB 6 Rachad Wildgoose CB Signed 7 Jack Anderson G Signed

Wildgoose, 20, is a three-year starter at Wisconsin but suffered a shoulder injury two games into his final season and opted out of the last four games of 2020.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,636,244 rookie contract including a $156,244 signing bonus.

During his college career, Wildgoose appeared in 25 games and started 17 times, recording 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, and 15 pass defenses.