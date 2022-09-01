Bills Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday they have signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler McMichael and OT Ryan Van Demark to the practice squad.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

QB Matt Barkley OL Greg Mancz OL Alec Anderson RB Raheem Blackshear RB Duke Johnson WR Tavon Austin WR Tanner Gentry WR Isaiah Hodgins DE Mike Love DT Brandin Bryant DT C.J. Brewer LB Joe Giles-Harris DB Ja’Marcus Ingram OT Ryan Van Demark TE Zach Davidson CB Kyler McMichael

Funny enough, Van Demark probaly takes the place of OT Luke Tenuta, who was claimed by the Colts off waivers on Wednesday after being cut by the Bills.

Van Demark, 6-7 and 300 pounds, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut following the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, Indianapolis waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his five-year college career, Van Demark started 43 games at left tackle for UConn.