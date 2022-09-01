Bills Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday they have signed TE Zach Davidson, CB Kyler McMichael and OT Ryan Van Demark to the practice squad.
Signed to the practice squad:
– TE Zach Davidson
– CB Kyler McMichael
– T Ryan Van Demark
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 1, 2022
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Matt Barkley
- OL Greg Mancz
- OL Alec Anderson
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- RB Duke Johnson
- WR Tavon Austin
- WR Tanner Gentry
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DE Mike Love
- DT Brandin Bryant
- DT C.J. Brewer
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- OT Ryan Van Demark
- TE Zach Davidson
- CB Kyler McMichael
Funny enough, Van Demark probaly takes the place of OT Luke Tenuta, who was claimed by the Colts off waivers on Wednesday after being cut by the Bills.
Van Demark, 6-7 and 300 pounds, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut following the 2022 NFL Draft.
However, Indianapolis waived him coming out of the preseason.
During his five-year college career, Van Demark started 43 games at left tackle for UConn.
