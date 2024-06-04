Bills Sign UDFA LB Shayne Simon, Waived/Injured OL Tommy Doyle

The Bills announced they have signed UDFA LB Shayne Simon to a contract.

Buffalo is officially waiving OL Tommy Doyle with an injury designation.

Simon spent his first three seasons at Notre Dame where he played in 32 games including eight starts. He then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh in 2022 and started all 25 games in the two years.

For his career, Simon recorded 120 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 13 passes defended and one forced fumble.