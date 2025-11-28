Bills Sign WR Gabe Davis From PS, Among Two Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed WR Gabe Davis from the practice squad to their active roster and placed WR Curtis Samuel on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

We have signed WR Gabe Davis from the practice squad and placed WR Curtis Samuel on Injured Reserve. @Ticketmaster | #GoBills pic.twitter.com/lIz7r59Np4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 28, 2025

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

Buffalo signed him to their practice squad in September. He’s bounced on and off the P-squad this season.

In 2025, Davis has appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded four receptions for 62 yards (15.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.