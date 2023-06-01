Bills Sign WR Marcell Ateman, Release WR Braydon Johnson

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, the Bills are signing WR Marcell Ateman to the roster.

The Bills have sine confirmed the news and announced the release of WR Braydon Johnson.

He had a tryout for the team recently after spending this past spring in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Ateman, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later.

The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of their roster for a few years. Las Vegas finally cut him loose late in the 2021 season. Ateman had an appearance during training camp with the Cardinals in 2022 but was cut in August.

For his career, Ateman has appeared in 19 games for the Raiders and caught 20 passes for 270 yards receiving and one touchdown.