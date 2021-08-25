Bills Sign WR Steven Sims

The Bills announced they have signed WR Steven Sims to the roster.

The Bills have signed WR Steven Sims. pic.twitter.com/DFPsuSUXbi — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 25, 2021

Sims was just cut by the Washington Football Team but doesn’t have to wait long for another opportunity.

Sims Jr., 24, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. He has spent each of the past two seasons on the team’s active roster and played in a combined 28 games.

Washington cut Sims, however, during roster cutdowns.

In 2020, Sims Jr. recorded 27 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown.