Bills Signed OL Richard Gouraige To PS

The Bills announced on Wednesday that they have signed OL Richard Gouraige to their practice squad.

Buffalo had a spot cleared after the Browns signed OL Kendrick Green from their practice squad.

Gouraige, 27, went undrafted in 2023 after playing four seasons with the Florida Gators.

He caught on with the Bills soon after and was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

Gouraige has signed two futures deals with the Bills and was again one of the final players cut heading into the 2025 before signing with the practice squad again.

In 2024, Gouraige appeared in one game for the Bills at tackle.