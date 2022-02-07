Bills Signing DT Eli Ankou To Futures Deal

The Bills announced on Monday that they have signed journeyman DT Eli Ankou to a reserve/futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ankou, 27, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texans, Cowboys, Falcons, Bills, and Falcons before signing on with the Steelers. He was released soon after and eventually joined the Bills midseason.

In 2021, Ankou appeared in six games for the Titans and Bills and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.