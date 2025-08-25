Bills Signing DT Jordan Phillips, Will Cut Him Tomorrow, Re-Sign Him To Practice Squad Wednesday

According to Sal Capaccio, his understanding is the Bills are signing DT Jordan Phillips to the 90-man roster for procedural reasons.

He will be released as the team trims to 53 players by tomorrow’s deadline, then re-signed to the practice squad when he’s eligible on Wednesday. Because he’s a veteran, he does not have to clear waivers for any of this.

This will be Phillips’ fourth stint with the Bills in his career, as he has played there for parts of five seasons.

Phillips, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was waived in the final year of his four-year, rookie contract and later claimed by the Bills.

After three seasons in Buffalo, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He was released after two seasons and returned to Buffalo.

From there, Phillips signed a one-year contract with the Giants. However, he was traded to the Cowboys for a conditional pick at the end of the preseason before re-joining the Bills once more.

In 2024, Phillips appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle. He also appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded five tackles and an interception.