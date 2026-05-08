Browns Sign Eight Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed eight draft picks to rookie deals ahead of rookie minicamp.
The Browns signed OT Spencer Fano, WR Denzel Boston, OT Austin Barber, C Parker Brailsford, LB Justin Jefferson, TE Joe Royer, QB Taylen Green and TE Carsen Ryan. First-round WR KC Concepcion and third-round S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren are the only unsigned draft picks.
Here’s a full look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|9
|Spencer Fano
|T
|Signed
|1
|24
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|2
|39
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|Signed
|2
|58
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|S
|3
|86
|Austin Barber
|T
|Signed
|5
|146
|Parker Brailsford
|C
|Signed
|5
|149
|Justin Jefferson
|LB
|Signed
|5
|170
|Joe Royer
|TE
|Signed
|6
|182
|Taylen Green
|QB
|Signed
|7
|248
|Carsen Ryan
|TE
|Signed
Fano, 21, was a four-star recruit and the ninth-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Spanish Fork, Utah. He committed to Utah and stayed there for three seasons, winning Unanimous All-American Honors and Big 12 OL of the Year in 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Fano as the best tackle in the class with a first-round grade.
In his collegiate career, Fano made 36 starts over three seasons at Utah at left tackle and right tackle.
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