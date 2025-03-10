Bills Signing DT Michael Hoecht To Three-Year, $24M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are signing DL Michael Hoecht to a three-year contract worth up to $24 million.

Hoecht, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020.

He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021.

The Rams re-signed Hoecht as a restricted free agent last year.

In 2024, Hoecht appeared in 17 games for the Rams and recorded 56 tackles, three sacks, and two pass defenses.