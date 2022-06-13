Bills Signing G Greg Van Roten To One-Year Contract

The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that they are signing former Jets G Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal.

We’ve signed OL Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal.#GoBills | #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 13, 2022

The Jets released Van Roten after they claimed G Nate Herbig off of waivers from the Eagles. They freed up $3.5 million of cap space and wanted to give Van Roten the opportunity to catch on elsewhere.

Van Roten, 32, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2012. He was, unfortunately, released coming out of the preseason but later signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After the Packers moved on from Van Roten in 2014, he had a brief stint with the Seahawks before eventually signing on with the Jaguars in February of 2017. Unfortunately, Jacksonville cut Van Roten loose after the draft and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Panthers.

As a restricted free agent, Van Roten instead signed a two-year extension with Carolina ahead of the 2018 season. From there, the Jets signed him to a three-year contract worth $10.5 million in 2020.

In 2021, Van Roten appeared in all 17 games for the Jets, making 10 starts for them at guard.