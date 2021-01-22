Bills Signing K Tristan Vizcaino To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are signing K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad on Friday.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

Vizcaino, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later joined the Bengals on a futures contract.

Cincinnati waived Vizcaino coming out of the preseason and he later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys but was cut loose coming out of training camp.

After a brief stint on the Vikings’ practice squad, Vizcaino joined the 49ers’ taxi squad at the start of January and was quickly promoted before reverting back to the practice lineup.

In 2020, he appeared in one game for the 49ers and went 3/3 on field goals, 2/2 on extra-point attempts, and recorded one touchback.