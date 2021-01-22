Bills Signing K Tristan Vizcaino To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills are signing K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad on Friday. 

Tristan Vizcaino

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

  1. K Tristan Vizcaino
  2. T Trey Adams
  3. DE Bryan Cox
  4. DB Dane Jackson
  5. DE Mike Love
  6. DB Josh Thomas 
  7. RB Christian Wade (International)
  8. QB Davis Webb
  9. WR Duke Williams
  10. DT Brandon Bryant
  11. C Jonatthan Harrison
  12. TE Nate Becker
  13. RB Antonio Williams
  14. LB Darron Lee
  15. WR Gary Jennings
  16. WR J.J. Nelson
  17. DB Duke Thomas
  18. WR Tanner Gentry
  19. WR Kenny Stills
  20. RB Devonta Freeman

Vizcaino, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later joined the Bengals on a futures contract.

Cincinnati waived Vizcaino coming out of the preseason and he later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys but was cut loose coming out of training camp. 

After a brief stint on the Vikings’ practice squad, Vizcaino joined the 49ers’ taxi squad at the start of January and was quickly promoted before reverting back to the practice lineup. 

In 2020, he appeared in one game for the 49ers and went 3/3 on field goals, 2/2 on extra-point attempts, and recorded one touchback. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments