Bills Signing LB Travin Howard

Jordan Schultz reports that the Bills are signing LB Travin Howard to a one-year contract on Saturday.

Howard, 27, was selected in the seventh round out of TCU in 2018 by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,550,668 contract with the Rams that included a $90,668 signing bonus.

Unfortunately, the Rams waived Howard with an injury designation during the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. Los Angeles cut him loose with an injury settlement soon after.

Howard has been on and off of the Rams’ roster ever since.

In 2022, Howard appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded a tackle.