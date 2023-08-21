Bills Signing OL Garrett McGhin

According to Damond Talbot, the Bills are signing former XFL OL Garrett McGhin.

McGhin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills, but was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason before later being waived with a settlement.

McGhin later caught on with the Panthers during the season before eventually being waived. The Bills then re-signed him to a contract before cutting him.

He also had a brief stint with the Jaguars before joining the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. McGhin also had a brief stint with the Giants before joining the Arlington Renegade of the XFL.

In 2019, McGhin appeared in two games for the Carolina Panthers.