Bills Signing OT Brandon Shell To One-Year Deal

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Bills are finalizing a one-year deal with OT Brandon Shell.

The veteran will provide some additional depth for the team, specifically at right tackle. Buffalo has reportedly been interested in him for months.

Bills OT Spencer Brown is slated to start on the right side but he battled some injuries and performance issues in 2022.

Shell, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract with New York and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seahawks.

Shell was a free agent again in 2022 before eventually signing on to the Dolphins’ practice squad in September. He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2022, Shell appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins making 11 starts for them primarily at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.