Bills Signing OT La’el Collins

According to Pro Football Talk, the Bills are signing OT La’el Collins to a contract.

Per Jordan Schultz, it’s a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6.25 million for Collins.

He gives them some additional depth at guard and right tackle. Collins spent part of last season on the Cowboys practice squad while recovering from a torn ACL.

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

The Cowboys signed Collins briefly to their practice squad in 2023 but he didn’t appear in a game.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.