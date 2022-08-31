Bills Signing P Sam Martin To One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing P Sam Martin to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Martin worked out for the team today, which ultimately led to his signing.

Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016.

He finished his contract before signing a three-year, $7.05 million deal with the Broncos in 2020. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Martin appeared in all 17 games and totaled 3,083 yards on 67 punt attempts and 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.